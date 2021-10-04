PlayStation Now Lineup for October 2021 Revealed, Includes The Last of Us Part 2

To kick off the month of October, PlayStation has today revealed which new titles will be coming to its PlayStation Now service for the month. Although the new offerings for PS Now can vary in quality quite a bit from month to month, October seems to be one of the stronger lineups that the platform has featured in quite some time, primarily thanks to the addition of Naughty Dog’s 2020 release The Last of Us Part II.

In total, seven new games are all going to be coming to PlayStation Now starting tomorrow, October 5. The Last of Us Part II happens to be the most notable game of this new slate, although it won’t be on the platform in perpetuity. Instead, it will be departing early next year on January 3. Joining The Last of Us Part II for the month happens to be Fallout 76, Amnesia: Collection, Desperados III, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition, and Yet Another Zombie Defense HD. As a whole, this lineup is quite deeper than some other months that we have seen in the past.

Embark on a relentless search for revenge when The Last of Us Part II joins PlayStation Now this month.



October’s full line-up: https://t.co/SjYGdeBPm3 pic.twitter.com/4CAJRfYZ71 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 4, 2021

Perhaps the most impressive part about this new slate of PlayStation Now games in October is how wildly different they all are. Whether you’re a fan of co-op-focused multiplayer, strategy, horror games, or even throwback RPGs, there’s a little something for everyone to play here. And unlike The Last of Us Part II, the other six games that are all joining PS Now later this week don’t have departure dates listed. This means that even though they might end up leaving PlayStation Now in the future, their upcoming absences won’t be seen in the near future, giving you plenty of time to play each game at your own pace.

How do you feel about the new PlayStation Now additions for the month of October? Has this slate convinced you to become a subscriber to the service if you aren’t already? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.