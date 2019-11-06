PlayStation Now Adds Persona 5 and Two Other Great Games

Today, PlayStation Now added three brand-new games to its growing library of over 800 games. The first is Persona 5, one of the PS4’s highest rated games that hit back in 2017. According to PlayStation, the RPG from Atlus will be available in the service until February 4, 2020. The second addition is Hollow Knight, 2017’s critically-acclaimed indie from Team Cherry. There’s no word of when this one will leave the library, suggesting it’s a permanent addition. Lastly, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, the latest Middle-Earth game that also released back in 2017, has joined the party. It will be available until February 4, 2020, just like Persona 5.

For those that don’t know: PlayStation Now is an Xbox Game Pass-esq service that offers a vast library of PS4, PS3, and even PS2 games that can be played as much as you want on PC or PS4, as long as you pay its $10 a month or $60 a year asking point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Persona 5, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and Hollow Knight join the PS Now lineup starting today: https://t.co/eiJMj5a1Q9 pic.twitter.com/UnAhcA4sS1 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 5, 2019

Persona 5: “Uncover the picaresque story of a young team of phantom thieves in this latest addition to the critically acclaimed Persona series. By day, enjoy your high school life in the big city, spending your time however you please. The bonds you form with the people you meet will grow into a great power to help you fulfill your destiny! After school, use your Metaverse Navigator smartphone app to infiltrate Palaces–surreal worlds created from the hearts of corrupt adults–and slip away to your double life as a phantom thief. With the power of Persona, make these criminals have a change of heart by stealing the Treasure of their distorted desires. Join your new friends in the fight to reform society with your own sense of justice!

Hollow Knight: “Descend into the world of Hollow Knight! The award winning action adventure of insects and heroes. Explore twisting caverns, ancient cities and deadly wastes. Battle tainted creatures and befriend bizarre bugs. Uncover ancient history and solve the mysteries buried at the kingdom’s heart.”

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War: “Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth.”

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the PlayStation 4, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console by clicking right here.