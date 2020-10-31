PlayStation Now Reveals November's New Games

✖

Sony is putting six more games in the PlayStation Now subscription starting next month to give not only PlayStation 4 owners but also PlayStation 5 owners something new to play. The six games announced this week for the PlayStation Now service are F1 2020, Injustice 2, Rage 2, My Time at Portia, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2, an expectedly diverse array of titles that’ll be available starting on November 3rd so long as you have a PlayStation Now subscription.

While every new PlayStation Now game is of course playable on the PlayStation 4, these six games will be playable in the subscription on the next-gen PlayStation 5 when it releases in November as well. They’ll be playable via backwards compatibility on the new console, though next-gen upgrades have not yet been announced for the games. They’ll still benefit from the PlayStation 5’s power through things like faster loading times and other improvements though.

An overview of each of the games can be found below along with trailers for each to preview what’s coming to PlayStation Now. Each of the games will be added on November 3rd. Kingdom Come: Deliverance will only be available in the service until May 3, 2021.

F1 2020

One of the three headliners of the new PlayStation Now games for November, F1 2020 from Codemasters is the official video game of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship. A expansive collection of different F1 cars, well-known drivers to control them, and game modes like My Team and a career mode are all included in the racing game.

Injustice 2

A game that needs little introduction, Injustice 2 is another big win for PlayStation Now. The game from NetherRealm Studios brings tons of DC heroes, villains, and everything in between together in the follow-up fighting game from the Mortal Kombat creators. We still don’t know anything yet about plans for an Injustice 3, so Injustice 2 will have to hold us over for now.

Rage 2

Rage 2 drops players into a post-apocalyptic setting where much of the world’s population has been wiped out. Those who are left have to make do with what they have which consists of vehicular combat and post-apocalyptic mayhem where you’ll wage war against those who’ve taken control over the new world.

My Time at Portia

A much calmer game than those before it, My Time at Portia lets players shape their towns through things like farming, crafting, and other community-building activities. It’s packed with minigames to give you a break from all the hard work and even has things like dungeons to explore if you want a bit of adventure.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

A medieval RPG striving for and achieving some impressive levels of realism, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is another PlayStation 4 game joining the PlayStation Now family next month. It’s gotten several DLC releases since it launched, so if you like what you experience when you try it, there’s more to follow the main story.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Set within the expansive and robust world of Warhammer, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a follow-up to the very successful Vermintide game. With a number of unique characters to choose from and master, you can bring your friends in this Warhammer game to develop unique playstyles and wage war against all manner of beasts and baddies.