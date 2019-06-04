PlayStation Parties Are Being Updated, Signups Open to Get a First Look

Sony is updating its PlayStation parties in a few notable ways, and a limited number of users are getting the chance to preview the update ahead of its release. A PlayStation Preview Program has been announced by Sony that’s fully devoted to showing off the party improvements that include bigger party sizes, better audio quality, and improved network connectivity. There’s also a chat transcription feature that’s being added which will convert whatever you’re saying to text and will then display that conversation on whatever device you have the PS4 Second Screen app installed on.

PlayStation parties currently allow up to eight players to join together, but the new Preview Program doubles that party limit to 16 players instead, according to a post on the PlayStation Blog. If you can barely fill up a party as it is and can’t imagine fitting 16 people into one group, you can still benefit from the improved audio quality and network connectivity.

Registration is open now for the Preview Program, but if you get into it, you’ll only be able to test the new party features with those who are also in the program. The codes Sony is giving out can be used multiple times though, so you can get all your friends in the party with you regardless.

“Do note that if you participate in the Preview Program, you won’t be able to join the same Party or use Share Play with others who aren’t participating in the program,” the PlayStation Blog post explained. “However, the preview code we’ll be providing can be redeemed by 20 different qualifying accounts, so share the code with your friends and try out the new Party updates together! Once you participate in the Preview Program, Parties that you’re able to join will have an asterisk (*) in front of the Party name.”

Previewers will also be able to check out the new transcription feature, but you’ll have to have a second device with the PS4 Second Screen app installed to make use of it.

“In addition, U.S. testers will have early access to the chat transcription feature that will be available through Party and the PS4 Second Screen app,” the post said. “By using this feature, you can convert Party voice chat to text on your Second Screen app, or enter text into your app which will be read aloud to other Party members. This feature will only be available in the U.S., and only in English.”

Dates on how long the Preview Program will last weren’t shared, but those who register now and are accepted should receive more information.