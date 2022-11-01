PlayStation's Latest Release on PC Seemingly Bombs

It looks like the latest game that PlayStation has released on PC platforms has been a dud. For the most part, 2022 has been a very strong year for PlayStation when it comes to PC releases. The publisher got off to a strong start when it brought God of War to PC in January and only proved to reach an even larger audience with the arrival of Marvel's Spider-Man at the end of the summer. And while PlayStation could still have a strong close to 2022 with the upcoming launch of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC later this month, it looks like the company's latest release has been less-than-stellar.

At the end of this past week, PlayStation finally released Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PC for Steam and Epic Games Store platforms. Originally, the latest platformer starring the titular Sackboy was released on PS5 and PS4 back when the former console launched in late 2020. And while the game itself has largely been well-received by fans and critics, it doesn't seem to have found much of an audience on PC so far.

When looking at data from SteamDB, Sackboy: A Big Adventure was only able to amass an all-time concurrent player base of 610 people. Within the past 24 hours, that number has dropped even further as only 386 people playing the game at a single time. In short, this is a pretty massive disappointment and is by far the worst launch that PlayStation has had on PC so far.

Even though this is somewhat expected given that Sackboy is a bit more niche in nature, it's still pretty staggering to see how small the game's launch has been compared to other PlayStation titles. For example, God of War had an all-time peak concurrent player base of over 70,000, while Marvel's Spider-Man was able to top 65,000. Even Days Gone and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, both of which were a bit softer for PlayStation on PC, surpassed 27,000 and 10,000 concurrent players respectively when each released. Sackboy could definitely get bigger over time, but for now, it seems to have failed to find an audience.

