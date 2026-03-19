New Gaming Report Makes Sony’s Decision to Pull Out From PC All the More Confusing

The world of gaming is always evolving, especially as major tech advances like new consoles and advanced PCs become commercially available. The current era has been an interesting example of the push and pull between established industry standards and potential new avenues for growth. Take the expansion of Steam, which has become one of gaming’s biggest digital platforms and will serve as the backbone for Valve’s upcoming console, the Steam Machine.

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The console market has been dominated for the last twenty-five years by the trio of Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft. All three seem to be aware of the potential impact of new competition like that, with each forging its own approaches to remaining relevant in the gaming ecosystem. Sony, in particular, is working from a strong position, given the success of the PS5 in this era. However, their recent moves to cut back on PC ports might end up hurting them in the long run, due to a major shift in revenue for the industry.

PC Gaming Revenue Is Going To Overtake Consoles By 2028

PC gaming is on the rise, and console developers need to take notice. According to reporting from Newzoo, PC revenue is expected to actually surpass console revenue by 2028, which is a major shift in the industry. The expected annual growth rate of 6.6% for PC gaming, as opposed to the expected 4.4% annual growth rate for consoles. That doesn’t take into account the impact of mobile gaming on both, which has become one of the primary ways broader audiences engage with games.

The growth of PC gaming in East Asian nations like China, South Korea, and Japan is a major factor in this development, especially as digital storefronts like Steam are gaining serious headway in the historically console-driven gaming industry of Japan. At the same time, the success of programs like Xbox Game Pass played a part in lower console sales, with those initiatives undercutting mainline releases at a time when they’re getting more naturally expensive. All of this suggests that, while console gaming remains profitable for the industry, PC gaming has a chance to overtake the typical standard bearers in a major way.

PC Gaming’s Boon Makes Sony’s Recent PlayStation Decisions Worse

This raises some interesting questions about the future of console gaming, especially with the Steam Machine on the way. Nintendo has the benefit of its uniquely mobile console, focus on local multiplayer, and a deep library of beloved exclusive titles. Xbox and PlayStation face a more uncertain future, however. The two companies are taking very different approaches to the question of PCs’ impact on gaming, as well. Microsoft has been struggling to keep up with the competition, with the upcoming Project Helix positioned to be a cross between a standard Xbox and a gaming PC.

By contrast, Sony has more or less dominated the current console generation, with the PS5’s massive success and unusually long shelf life earning the company record profits. However, attempts to broaden their success to PC have been met with mixed results at best. Many blockbuster Sony games have suffered muted responses when releasing PC ports, something the company has taken note of. On top of this, there’s the very real possibility that the Steam Machine and Project Helix consoles will, thanks to their PC capabilities, technically be able to play PlayStation exclusives.

This has led to plans for more ports being shut down, which bodes poorly for companies like Nixxes Software that specialize in the process of porting PlayStation games to PC. On a certain level, it makes sense that Sony would see the coming of the Steam Machine and Project Helix as a genuine threat. As seen with Nintendo, exclusive titles are one of the major draws of a specific console, so keeping their games only available on their systems makes sense from a business perspective. However, with gaming increasingly moving away from the static console market, that decision could end up coming back to haunt them if the eventual PlayStation 6 isn’t able to match the technical prowess, deep library, and adaptability of PC gaming.