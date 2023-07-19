PS5 Slim Reveal Rumored for August

Earlier this month, rumors began to circulate about a possible remodel of the PlayStation 5 console. The initial rumors came from court documents in the FTC v Microsoft case. These documents stated Microsoft’s belief that Sony will release a PS5 Slim model this year alongside a reduced price point of $399. While PlayStation has yet to make any kind of announcement, XboxEra co-founder Shpeshal Nick has now chimed in, claiming that he’s heard about a PlayStation Showcase in August, where the reveal might happen. He was quick to note, however, that he “always thought they generally have a show in September.”

The Tweet from Shpeshal Nick can be found below.

I had heard a little while back that there would most likely be an August show for PlayStation and the plan was to reveal the Slim there. Maybe they're going earlier to combat the Xbox/ABK news? https://t.co/8sqyO8gnyx — Marvel vs CapNick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 17, 2023

As with any rumor, readers are encouraged to take this one with a grain of salt. Plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and PlayStation has not suggested that a new hardware model is in the works. That said, the timing would make a lot of sense! After all, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release in October, and the game is easily Sony’s biggest release for 2023. A cheaper remodel could help to sway gamers on the fence, and could be a compelling option for the holiday season. If PlayStation wants to time a PS5 Slim model to release around or on the same day as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, they would likely want to make an announcement by September, at the latest.

The PS3 Slim and PS4 Slim both released about three years into their respective console’s lifespans, and November will mark the three-year anniversary of the PS5. It remains to be seen whether the trend will continue with this console, but there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that the remodel is currently in the works. With August just around the corner, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see if these rumors pan out!

[H/T: Reddit]