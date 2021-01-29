Some PlayStation Plus Users Get More Free Games Than Everyone Else in February

✖

With the PlayStation Plus games for February 2021 now revealed, people in North America now know what games they’ll be playing for free next month. The free games offered each month sometimes differ between regions, however, and as it turns out, one region is getting more games than everyone else. PlayStation users in the PlayStation Asia region are getting not three, not four, but five different free games during the month of February.

The free games offered to PlayStation Asia users who subscribe to PlayStation Plus can be seen below after they were tweeted out by the region’s Twitter account. Control: Ultimate Edition, Destruction AllStars, and Concrete Genie are offered just like they are in other regions, but two more games are listed. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and Biped are also available for free in that region.

Rejoice all PS Plus members - 5 FREE games (including newly release Destruction AllStars) to get you through the month of February: 🎨 Concrete Genie (PS4)

🏰 Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4)

🧩 Biped (PS4)

🔫 Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)

🏎️ Destruction AllStars (PS5) pic.twitter.com/f8HMDfrKRK — PlayStation Asia (@PlayStationAsia) January 28, 2021

The deal for those users is even better than the one being offered in PlayStation Japan next month. When that region tweeted out its free game offerings for February, it was revealed that there would be a fourth game, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, available for free. PlayStation Asia’s offers takes that deal and makes it even better.

There is a catch with the games being offered in PlayStation Asia, however. The version of Control: Ultimate Edition listed in that region was only confirmed for the PlayStation 5 while those in North America can get the game on both the newer console and the PlayStation 4. Perhaps it being limited to the PlayStation 4 only in PlayStation Asia is why those users get two more games that were released for the PlayStation 4.

Other than that potential explanation, t’s unclear why some regions are getting more games than others this time, but it’s also not the first time it’s happened. Some users have already explored workarounds because of this to download games for free by changing regions, but that tactic isn’t always guaranteed and therefore can’t be fully recommended.

Each of the games planned for the PlayStation Plus offerings next month will be available for free starting on February 2nd.