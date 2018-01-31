PlayStation Plus Free Games for February Revealed

It was real! This morning we published a leak of February’s PlayStation Plus lineup of PS4 games, and the fine folks at PlayStation just officially revealed that the leaked games were real. The most important part of all of this?! We’re actually getting Knack on PS4 as a PlayStation Plus game. Fans have been raving about it, curious onlookers have been asking for it, and countless memes have been made. Now, you can finally see what all of the fuss is about!

But that’s not all! The full list of PlayStation Plus games is just as impressive, and filled with quality games across all PlayStation platforms. Seriously, no matter where you play — even if you’re still on that dusty old PS3 — we have some real gems for you here!

We’ll kick things off with your PS4 lineup, and then keep scrolling to see your full list of PS3 and PlayStation Vita games. Let’s go!

PlayStation 4 Games

Knack:

“Mankind must turn to Knack, an unlikely hero, to protect them from a dangerous new threat. The unassuming Knack stands at a mere three feet tall, but thanks to the power of mysterious ancient relics, he can transform into a powerful brute or even a gigantic wrecking machine. Knack is mankind’s only hope for turning the tide against the invading goblin army, but trying to harness the true power of the relics could threaten to put the whole world at risk.

“From Mark Cerny, one of the greatest minds in video games today, Knack is a fun-filled adventure of colossal proportions that invites players to wield fantastic powers and discover a unique and vibrant world, available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 system.”

Rime:

“A land of discovery stretches out before you. Explore the beautiful yet rugged world of RiME, a single-player puzzle adventure. In RiME, you play as a young boy who has awakened on a mysterious island after a torrential storm. You see wild animals, long-forgotten ruins and a massive tower that beckons you to come closer. Armed with your wits and a will to overcome—and the guidance of a helpful fox—you must explore the enigmatic island, reach the tower’s peak, and unlock its closely guarded secrets.”

PlayStation 3 Games

Spelunker HD:

“The legendary game, Spelunker, is back, pairing all-new levels and features with the technically challenging gameplay that made it famous. Evade enemies, unlock vaults and amass treasure as you wind deep below the surface of the earth. Death is the only reward for failure… are you up to the challenge?

“Play with up to 6 players online; explore with a friend or race to the finish! Experience all-new 3D graphics or go retro and explore in 2D. What awaits the nimble Spelunker who completes all 100 stages?”

Mugen Souls Z:

“The undisputed god of the universe, Chou-Chou, returns with her loyal crew for another adventure! This time, you’ll meet Syrma, the ultimate god, who’s out to stop an ancient threat to her world that has recently awakened! 9,999 levels of maniacal mishaps and insane adventures await Chou-Chou, Syrma, all their pals, and their horde of loyal shampuru peons!”

PlayStation Vita Games

Exile’s End:

“Inspired by early ’90s ‘cinematic platformers,’ EXILE’S END plays out as an exploration-driven side-scrolling adventure through a massive mining complex on a moody, lonely alien world. The game offers a variety of diverse locations to explore and puzzles to solve with skilled platforming and clever usage of the game’s diverse weapon set. The game boasts contributions by legends of the 8 and 16-bit eras in Japan, including art and cutscenes from the team behind “Secret of Mana” and music from Keiji Yamagishi (‘Ninja Gaiden NES’)!”

Grand Kingdom:

“In GRAND KINGDOM, you will join the war for Resonail’s future in this tactical RPG! Recruit units from among 17 unique class types, arrange your custom battle formations, and lead your troops to victory! Take part in exposing a sinister conspiracy in a thrilling single-player campaign, or form a contract with one of the Four Great Nations and join the war effort online, where you will compete against other players for control of territory and resources! So choose your contract nation wisely, for in this war for supremacy, there can only be one Grand Kingdom!”

Which game are you excited to pick up?!

The three biggest games here, in our humble opinion, are Knack, Rime, and Grand Kingdom. Grand Kingdom is the game that we’re most worried about everyone overlooking, so make sure you guys check it out! It’s one of the truly unique RPGs to grace the system in recent years, and it boasts a really delightful art style. If you have a Vita laying around, that’s the perfect place to pick it up, but obviously it will look gorgeous up on the big screen!

Knack is a must, if for no other reason than to see what the hell everyone has been talking about since it launched. Is everyone just perpetuating some kind of misleading meme, or is this actually one of the best games ever made? Now you can be the judge!

Let us know what you plan to play first!