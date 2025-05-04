Today’s NYT Connections and Strands Celebrate Star Wars Day with Style

The force is strong with today’s NYT Games. In celebration of May 4th, aka Star Wars Day by fans, The New York Times has added some fun Easter Eggs to their games, specifically Strands and Connections. The legendary sci-fi series, which debuted in 1977, has been hailed as one of the biggest franchises in the world, with three trilogies and several spinoffs of the film, gaming, and television ilk. So, with Star Wars being the talk of the galaxy today, the puzzle makers at New York Times Games snuck in a few references, one more overt than others, into two of their most popular games on the website.

As for the two games, Strands and Connections, which can be played here, it’s Strands that is more direct. The word-search game, which has players find words from a letter grid, has themes that hint to the main idea, in this case the iconic series and a famous asset it has. Add to that Connections’ wise words, it is a bit of a challenge for those if they aren’t one with the force. All of the Easter Eggs reference the original trilogy, consisting of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi, so if you’ve watched some, it should be quite noticeable. Still, for longtime fans, you’ll definitely enjoy today’s puzzles.

Today’s NYT Connections and Strands Are Filled with Star Wars References for May 4th

Today’s Strands theme is “Star Wars: A New Hope”.

In the case of Strands, it’s a very deep cut theme, which is “Star Wars: A New Hope”. However, instead of cut-and-dry words like Jedi or Droid, they actually reference the opening crawl, a staple of Star Wars projects. If you want to know the words for May 4th’s Strands, they are Opening Crawl, Planet, Empire, Rebel, Long, Time, Galaxy, and Space. If you’ve studied Star Wars from Andor to Yoda, you’ll get it quicker than the Kessel Run. For Connections, the words Darth, Chewy, Solo, and Boba show up in the 16-word lineup. However, in true Connections fashion, they are actually all trick words, not being in a specific Star Wars category, but others like drinks.

No matter if you watched the original A New Hope in theaters in 1977 or are currently watching Andor on Disney+ now, there’s a lot to celebrate this May 4th, which is a reference to the classic line “May the Force be with you”. Even without a new theatrical film since 2019’s Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, it remains a staple of entertainment, especially with the Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Andor, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew doing great with fans and critics. Plus, with the incredible box office gain from the re-release of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu and the Ryan Gosling-starring Star Wars: Starfighter, the force is strong for the future of the galaxy, even if they’re far, far away.

Did you play today’s Strands and Connections? Were you able to spot all the Star Wars references? How will you be celebrating Star Wars Day? Watching Star Wars: Andor? Rewatching the original trilogy? Let us know in the comments below! You can play today’s Strands and Connections here on The New York Times Games website. For everything Strands, Connections, and all things Star Wars, keep it here at ComicBook.