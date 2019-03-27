Free PlayStation Plus Games for April Revealed

Sony has unveiled its next free PlayStation 4 games for PlayStation Plus subscribers with The Surge and Conan Exiles being the two games given away next month. A trailer showing off the two games, shown above, was released to give a preview of the titles for any PlayStation Plus user who’s unfamiliar with the games. No release date for when they’d be available was given, but with March’s free games available until April 1st, expect these new offers to be downloadable around the same time.

The customary PlayStation Blog post was created with the announcement of the two games that’ll be free this month, though it appears that it may have been temporarily taken down since it’s not working for some. The trailer alone gives a good idea of what to expect from the games, though the PlayStation Store listings for The Surge and for Conan Exiles offer more info.

Though comparisons between Dark Souls and any game that remotely resembles the SoulsBorne style are often made, it’s an accurate depiction of The Surge’s tempo and gameplay if you’re familiar with the FromSoftware titles. Developed by Focus Home Interactive, The Surge features hard-hitting melee combat where players can target specific enemy parts to dismantle them and use their resources to improve gear. The game takes place in a futuristic setting full of mechanized foes and augmented body parts.

Conan Exiles takes place in a setting that’s quite the opposite. Set in the universe of Conan the Barbarian, the game starts players off with next to nothing and tasks them with building a new life for themselves in a harsh environment.

“Start with nothing but your bare hands and forge the legacy of your clan, building anything a small home to gigantic fortresses and entire cities,” the PlayStation Store listing said about the game. “Wage war using swords, bows, siege weapons, and even take control of giant avatars of the gods and lay waste to enemy cities.”

These will be the only two games available in April following Sony’s decision to no longer offer PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita games. The Surge and Conan Exiles will be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers throughout April.

