New PlayStation Plus Free PS4 Games Available Now

New PlayStation Plus free games on PS4 are now available, or more specifically, October 2020's free PlayStation Plus games are now available. The first of these two games is Vampyr, an action RPG with horror elements that released in 2018 via Dontnod Entertainment, the developer best-known for the Life is Strange series. The other new free game is Need for Speed: Payback, the second most recent entry in the series that released in 2017, two years ahead of the most recent entry, Need for Speed Heat, which has not been made free.

As always, both of these games are available to download for free for a limited time. More specifically, in order to gobble these games up for free via PlayStation Plus, you will need to download them before November 6, because once the sixth of November hits, they will be replaced with new free games that haven't been revealed yet.

Below, you can check out both games. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but a description of each.

Vampyr: "London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal. Will you embrace the monster within? Survive and fight against Vampyr hunters, undead skals, and other supernatural creatures. Use your unholy powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you, to decide who will be your next victim. Struggle to live with your decisions… your actions will save or doom London."

Need for Speed: Payback: "Set in the underworld of Fortune Valley, you and your crew were divided by betrayal and reunited by revenge to take down The House, a nefarious cartel that rules the city’s casinos, criminals and cops. In this corrupt gambler’s paradise, the stakes are high and The House always wins. Craft unique rides with deeper performance and visual customization than ever before. Push them to the limit when you narrowly escape the heat in epic cop battles. From insane heist missions to devastating car battles to jaw-dropping set piece moments, Need for Speed Payback delivers an edge-of-your-seat, adrenaline-fueled action-driving fantasy."

For those that don't know: PlayStation Plus -- at its cheapest rate -- runs at $60 a year. As a subscriber to it, not only do you get online access, but you get free games every month and exclusive discounts. In the case of the monthly free games, they are yours to keep forever as long as you maintain an active subscription. If the subscription lapses, you will lose access to all games downloaded through the service, and you won't get them back until you subscribe again.