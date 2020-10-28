PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2020 Revealed

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the free PlayStation Plus games PS4 and PS5 players will get for the month of November. And for the release month of the PS5, Sony is throwing in an extra game, or more specifically, an extra PS5 game. In other words, rather than two free games, November's offering will include three free games. Two of these games will be PS4 titles, but one will be a PS5 title, or more specifically, Bugsnax, a PS5 launch game.

The two PS4 games -- Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition -- will be available starting on November 3 and will be 100 percent free to download until December 3. Meanwhile, Bugsnax won't be available until November 12, when the PS5 launches, however, to make up for this, it will be available all the way until January 4. That said, only the PS5 version of the game will be free. Bugsnax will also be available on PS4, but this version won't be free via PS Plus.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each game:

Bugsnax: "Bugsnax takes you on a whimsical adventure to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone... and hungry!"

Middle-earth: Shadow of War: "Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award-winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, nothing will be forgotten."

Hollow Knight: "Forge your own path in Hollow Knight! An epic action-adventure through a vast ruined kingdom of insects and heroes. Explore twisting caverns, battle tainted creatures and befriend bizarre bugs, all in a classic, hand-drawn 2D style."

As always, all of these games will be 100 percent free to download, keep, and play whenever as long as you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber. If you're not a PS Plus subscriber, all three games will be their normal price. Further, if your subscription lapses, you will lose access to all three games, and you won't be able to play them -- for free at least -- until you subscribe back up.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest PS4 and PS5 news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below: