PS5 DualSense Controller Has Easter Egg You May Have Missed

The PS5 DualSense controller has an easter egg that many PlayStation fans seemingly missed. When the PS5 releases next month, you'll notice that its controller, the new DualSense, has an easy-to-miss detail. More specifically, if you look closely at the controller, you'll notice the PlayStation symbols etched into its shell. In fact, not only does the controller boast this detail, but the console itself, as well as its official accessories.

Now, this detail was actually confirmed back in June, but it appears many missed this original reveal, because it caught many by surprise today, and as a result, was making the rounds on social media.

As for the design itself, it appears just to be a bit of aesthetic flair, though it likely also adds to the textured feel of the controller. Below, you can check it out for yourself:

PlayStation symbols etched into the Dualsense is LIFE 😍😍😍 #PS5 Loving this controller even more. Can’t wait to feel it in my hands! pic.twitter.com/HLl5Sga1x8 — Cameron (@cinemaandgaming) October 27, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Sony itself hasn't talked about this feature at all, so it's unclear why it decided to include this touch and how much something like this costs. However, it's small touches like this that have hooked many on PlayStation hardware in the past.

In addition to this, there's also been plenty of chatter about the controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, which many are calling a complete gamechanger, though it remains to be seen just how many developers will take advantage of these features.

PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12, priced at $400 or $500, depending on what version of the console you cop.