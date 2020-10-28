PS5 Launch Ad Released

✖

PlayStation today released a new launch ad/promo video for the upcoming PlayStation 5 launch in November. As with the previously released commercials, the new ad directly ties the launch of the PS5 to exploring the unknown, and specifically in this case new worlds. And also like the previous live-action commercials, there's nothing in the way of gameplay here. It's seemingly more about evoking a feeling than it is about showing off exactly what the next-gen console can do.

You can check out the brand-new launch ad below:

There are no limits to where we'll go. We are all explorers. Watch the new #PS5 launch ad. https://t.co/ZYBG1JTG92 pic.twitter.com/MxOhVM3ZS6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 28, 2020

"For launch, our goal has always been to create a spot that feels epic and iconic; a spot that truly celebrates our desire to push the boundaries of what is possible and evokes the excitement that you will have through the unique experiences made possible with PlayStation 5," PlayStation's official blog post about the new promo video reads in part. "The theme of the spot is centered around the idea of exploration. There is a desire in all of us to explore and discover new possibilities, whether it’s in gaming, or in our everyday lives. We all want to go to places we’ve never been, see what’s never been seen. We tell the story by paying homage to explorers of the past who stood on the threshold of the unknown and pushed past their limits to achieve the extraordinary."

The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are... live-ish, now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

