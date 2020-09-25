PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 Games We May Get for October 2020

It's almost October, which means it's almost Halloween. And as we get closer to October 1, the more imminent Sony's reveal of the free PS4 games PlayStation Plus subscribers will get for the second month of fall is. For September, Sony gave away Street Fighter V and PUBG, two great games, but two increasingly dated games and two games that will have made fans of multiplayer games very happy. This month Sony needs to respond with some great single-player games, and more importantly, some great horror games. Further, the following month the PS5 releases, so what better way to generate hype for the brand by going huge with the offering, reminding everyone why they need to be on PlayStation. As always, even the greatest fortune teller this side of the Mississippi couldn't predict what free games PlayStation Plus will offer next month. Sony has been fairly inconsistent with the service, and of course, there's seemingly an endless amount of games to pick from. That said, below you can peep the three games that we think may be on the menu during October 2020 for PlayStation Plus subscribers. It's important to note that these are simply predictions. These predictions aren't based on any rumor, leak, or inside knowledge. Rather, they are based on observation, the history of the service, and a general knowledge of the industry.

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan Reason: It's October, which means Halloween is finally almost here. In other words, it's the perfect time to play horror games. And PlayStation should feed this demand, and what better way than by making one of the best horror games of the last year or so free for all PlayStation subscribers. The timing gets even better though. The second of eight Dark Pictures games, Little Hope, is releasing the same month, and what better way to drum up hype for it than by making the first game free before Halloween. Of course, Bandai Namco would be a great benefactor here, and thus PlayStation could likely get the deal done cheaper than normal. Description: "Little Hope is the second game in The Dark Pictures Anthology. Trapped and isolated in the abandoned town of Little Hope, four college students and their professor must escape the nightmarish apparitions that relentlessly pursue them through an impenetrable fog." prevnext

Marvel's Spider Man Reason: PlayStation has made a mess with Spider-Man recently. First, they disappointed some hardcore fans dying to play the PS5 with the news that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also be on PS4. PlayStation then announced an upgraded version of the game for PS5, only to ruffle the feathers of fans by confirming owners of the game on PS4 will not get this upgrade for free. There's a lot of negative energy surrounding the series right now, and that's not what you want heading into the release of Miles Morales. How do you fix this? Give the game away for free. There's no deal to be made because Sony is the publisher. Further, anyone who was going to play the 2018 game, has done it by now. It's sold a massive amount of copies. In other words, PlayStation has already extracted the bulk of sales it's going to get from the game. Description: "This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rest upon his shoulders." prevnext