PlayStation Plus Leak Reportedly Reveals March's Free Games

A new PlayStation Plus leak has reportedly revealed March's free games PS4 and PS5 players are getting. And if the leak is accurate, March is going to be a huge month for PlayStation Plus subscribers, much like February was. Last year, Square Enix treated RPG fans on PS4 to one of the best games of the year: Final Fantasy 7 Remake. And according to this new leak, now it's Sony who will treat PlayStation Plus subscribers to the game.

The report comes the way of "Shpeshal Ed" of the XboxEra Podcast, who has proven reliable in the past. That said, it's worth noting that they don't outright confirm the information above, just blatantly hint at over on Twitter.

"If you haven’t bought Final Fantasy 7 Remake yet, make sure you’re subscribed to PlayStation Plus for March," wrote the leaker.

The leaker doesn't divulge what the other free game will be, but rumors claim it will be Kena: Bridge of Spirits, a new PS5, PS4, and PC currently scheduled to release sometime next month. Interestingly, this would line up with the recent comments from PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, who expressed interest in bringing more and more brand new releases to PlayStation Plus subscribers as free games.

On top of all of this, a new image from an anonymous source is making the rounds claiming to be a promotional image of March's lineup. Whether it's real or not, who knows, but it claims next month's free games will be Godfall, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Overpass.

For now, take everything above with a grain of salt as it's all 100 percent unofficial and comes from sources with either minimal track records or no track record for leaks at all.

Right now, the expectations are next month's free PlayStation Plus games will be revealed during today's State of Play, but right now, there's nothing fueling these expectations other than rumors.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on any of this in any capacity, and it likely won't. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, prepare yourselves to possibly find out next month's free games later today during the State of Play.