PlayStation Plus Spells Trouble for PS4 Users

Could this be the end of an era for the PlayStation 4? The last Sony Interactive Entertainment console has been on the market for over a decade and despite the success of the PlayStation 5, seeing how the console is still in high demand, the PS4 is still being put to good use. With the recent news of the PS Plus February Monthly Games being Payday 3, High on Life, and Pac-Man World Re-Pac, it seems that this beloved eighth-generation model is slowly on its way out of the picture as the PS5 begins to take the reigns that were once held by the previous console.

While the PlayStation 4 will continue to provide an enriching gaming experience to many, Sony is aiming to bring more PS5 games to PlayStation Plus users in 2026. Since the release of the PlayStation 5 in 2020, the service has brought both PS4 and PS5 games to PS Plus members, giving each console their respective attention. As the current console already has about four years under its belt, the PS4 is clocking in at 12 years. The average length of a video game console is typically 6-10 years, which means that despite the shift, Sony and PlayStation have been actively keeping the PS4 alive for a long time.

PlayStation Plus Will Focus on PS5 Titles in 2026

As such, in a new PlayStation Blog article posted today, Game Services Director Adam Michel released a statement regarding the future of PS4 games for PlayStation Plus members:

“As many of our players are currently playing on PS5 and have shifted toward redeeming and accessing PS5 titles from the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit, PlayStation Plus is also evolving with this trend and will focus on offering PS5 titles through the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit starting January 2026. As we shift to PS5, PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit and will only be occasionally offered for PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog starting January 2026. We may still provide titles that can be playable on both PS4 and PS5 consoles after this date.”

The statement continues to address how this change will be conducted. PS Plus players will still have access to games already redeemed and PS4 games will still be available to play after they leave the monthly catalog. If the title has or will go to PS4 and PS5, both copies will still be able to be redeemed. Seeing how the PlayStation 4 games aren’t going to be a main focus, this could also mean that favorable PlayStation 5 games could make their way to the subscription service.

Michel also states, “We’ll continue to evolve the experience of PlayStation Plus and optimize the benefits you receive, including exclusive discounts, online multiplayer access, online game save storage, and more. As we shift our focus to PS5, we look forward to adding new PS5 titles monthly for you to enjoy.”

The shift in attention makes a solid case that the PS4 is beginning to fall out of the conversation. Still, throughout 2025, many upcoming titles can still make their way to the PS Plus service and PlayStation 4 users. Whether the previous console will still get its recognition in 2026 is a different question.