PlayStation Plus Just Got Better for Those With PS3 Nostalgia

Those on PS4 and PS5 with a PlayStation Plus subscription and some PS3 nostalgia just got some good news. The primary perk of the most expensive tier of PS Plus Premium, the most expensive tier of the Sony subscription service, is access to its library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. The only legacy PlayStation console missing is the PS Vita, though it’s not obvious whether this is a legacy console yet or a legacy Sony wants to celebrate. That said, those with PS3 nostalgia more than other nostalgia are currently getting the short end of the stick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, PS3 games have to be streamed, rather than downloaded, when using PS Plus Premium. This isn’t ideal, but recently the streaming hasn’t even been working, at least not consistently and adequately. As a result, many PS Plus Premium users haven’t been able to enjoy the PS3 part of the PS Plus Premium library. Sony has apparently fixed this, though.

PS3 Games Just Got Better With PS Plus Premium

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, multiple users are reporting that streaming PS3 games has been fixed. Sony hasn’t said anything about an update to this specific part of the PS Plus Premium, but it never acknowledged the problem in the first place, so this makes sense.

“As you may have noticed, it’s been a while since you could easily stream PS3 games with the Premium subscription,” reads one post about it. “I just tried it and was able to play a new game, which in my case was Heavenly Sword.”

“Thank God the thing I pay for finally works now,” reads one of the comments on the post. Another adds, “I can finally continue playing Castlevania.”

It remains unclear what the problem was or what took Sony so long to fix it. That said, the PS3 has been a major point of friction for Sony over the years due to its very unique architecture, which makes backward compatibility a herculean effort. There’s a reason you can still only stream PS3 games. And this will probably never change, especially considering there isn’t an endless supply of PS3 architecture experts at Sony. Eventually, these people will cycle out of the company.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.