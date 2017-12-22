PlayStation Plus 1-Year Subscriptions Are Massively Discounted

Still looking for that last second gift idea for PlayStation system owners? Well, you’re in luck, because there’s something that you can buy for them that won’t even require you to go to the store.

GameStop is offering up a one year PlayStation Plus membership for the low price of $39.99, down from its usual price of $59.99. That’s a 33 percent savings on a program that enables online multiplayer for all your favorite PlayStation 4 games, while also awarding you at least two free games a month (no matter what platform you own) and access to early betas and other special features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And what’s more, when you buy it, you don’t even need to budge out of your easy chair. The sale is for a download code, and all you need to do is complete your purchase, get the code, and then enter it in the PlayStation Store on your game system, or over at the official PlayStation Store website.

The membership works with both new and existing customers. So if you’re new, it’ll automatically activate, although you’ll still need to enter your credit card information for verification (and if you want to extend it next year). As for recurring consumers, the code will automatically tack on to your current membership and extend it an additional twelve months.

This deal won’t last, as it’s likely to expire by the time Christmas day rolls around, or possibly even sooner. So get that credit card ready and purchase a few codes for yourself and your loved ones. Besides, haven’t you ever been curious what it’s like to be Santa Claus?

Head here to purchase this great deal!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.