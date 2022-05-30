PlayStation Plus June Leak Reveals Next Free Games

✖

As has become increasingly common, the PlayStation Plus free video games for June 2022 have seemingly leaked online ahead of an official reveal. According to the leak, PlayStation Plus Essential -- which is the new baseline tier of PlayStation Plus following the merge of PlayStation Now into the service -- and above will include three different video games for free starting on June 7th.

More specifically, the leak comes from Areajugones and claims that the June 2022 PlayStation Plus free video games will be God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. While Areajugones is not the source of the most recent, 100% accurate PlayStation Plus leaks, it has been right on the money in the past so there's no reason to doubt it is not accurate this time around as well. The usual leaker of late, billbil-kun over at Dealabs, is apparently intending to leak the list tomorrow with the expectation being that PlayStation itself will officially announce June's list on June 1st.

The new tiered version of PlayStation Plus with PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium has already begun rolling out globally with North America specifically set to have the new tiered service on June 13th. PlayStation Plus Essential, the lowest tier of the new service, is exactly the same as what PlayStation Plus currently offers with a different name. The higher tiers, PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, that will include further benefits like a classic game catalog and more.

As noted above, if the new leak is accurate, June 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games are God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The actual announcement should be in the coming days, so there won't be long to wait in order to confirm the June 2022 list. May 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games -- FIFA 22 for PS5 and PS4, Tribes of Midgard for PS5 and PS4, and Curse of the Dead Gods for PS4 -- are currently available and run through June 6th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

