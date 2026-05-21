Best Open-World Game Ever Made Now Free With PlayStation Plus

The best open-world game ever made is now free with PlayStation Plus, at least via 66% percent of tiers. PS4 and PS5 users subscribed at the PS Plus Essential tier have unfortunately missed out on this offer, but those who are subscribed at the Extra and Premium tiers just got one of the greatest games ever made across all genres and console generations. For an undisclosed amount of time, the entire open-world game is available to download entirely for free and play infinitely for both subscribers on PS4 and PS5.

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It’s been eight years since 2018. 2018 was so long ago that it was still arguably the heart of the PS4 generation. Yet, in 2018, an open-world game came out that shattered the standards for an open-world game. And it’s not been topped since. There have been some very impressive open-world games since then, including, recently, Crimson Desert, but they all fall short of Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2. And it’s almost certainly a bar that will only be topped when Rockstar Games releases again later this year with GTA 6, which will then hold the bar until Rockstar Games follows it up with Red Dead Redemption 3 or GTA 7.

Those who have never experienced the 2018 open-world western can right this wrong now without paying a dime if they have a PS Plus Extra or a PS Plus Premium subscription, as the western is part of May 2026’s recently released lineup. How long Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to be available via these two tiers of the Sony subscription service, we do not know because neither PlayStation nor Rockstar Games has divulged this information. Typically, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games are tied to 12-month or 24-month contracts. However, we have seen Rockstar Games do subscription service deals that last both 6 months and even 3 months before. Whatever the case, it’s plenty of time to check out the game, which takes about 50 hours to mainline and 80-85 hours to beat with side content. Completionists, on the other hand, will hope the window is longer than 3 months because a completionist playthrough takes about 200 hours.

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Red Dead Redemption 2, for those that do not know, has a 97 on Metacritic, more than 175 Game of the Year awards, boasts the second biggest video game launch ever, and is the fourth best-selling game of all time. When you combine its critical success with its commercial success, it is comfortably the second-best game of all time, behind only fellow Rockstar Games release, GTA 5.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.