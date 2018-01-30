PlayStation Plus Sale Features Huge Discounts on PS’s Hottest Games for Limited Time

Another week, another chance to save on the games you’ve been eying for awhile now. Whether you are wanting to step back into the world of Wahammer: End Times Vermintide, take on those evil Venetori in Dragon Age: Inquisition, or just wanting a more casual experience in the wonderfully addictive game that is the Sims 4 – there’s a little something for everyone during this special sale, but it’s only for a limited time!

Here is everything on sale right now for PlayStation Plus users, but act fast because these savings will end on February 6th! Let’s dive right in with what’s discounted starting with a few sports titles, a little horror, and more:

PlayStation Plus Sale

Madden NFL 18: G.O.A.T Super Bowl Edition – $17.99

Need for Speed Payback – $29.99

7 Days to Die – $14.99 Action Pack – $0.99 The Detention Squad – $0.99 The Walking Dead Skin Pack 2 – $0.99

Absolver – $17.99

Alchemic Jousts – $4.99

Ancient Amuletor – $9.99

Black & White Bushido – $6.49

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $24.99

Call of Duty WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle – $76.99

Cannon Brawl – $5.99

Chess Ultra – $7.79

Dead Island: Retro Revenge – $2.49

Disc Jam – $8.99

Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition – $19.99

EA Sports Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour – $4.99

EA Sports FIFA 18 + NHL 18 Bundle – $49.99

EA Sports FIFA 18 & NBA Live 18: The One Edition Bundle – $39.99

EA Sports FIFA 18 and Need for Speed Payback Bundle: $49.99

FIFA 18 Icon Edition – $49.99 Ronaldo Edition – $39.99

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 – $19.99

Homefront: The Revolution $8.99 Expansion Pass – $7.49 Freedom Fighter – $29.99



Huge Discounts on Marvel vs Capcom Infinite Bundles

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – $29.99 Deluxe Edition – $44.99 Black Panther – $3.99 Black Widow – $5.59 Monster Hunter – $3.99 Sigma – $3.99 Venom – $5.59 Winter Soldier – $5.59 Premium Costume Pass – $20.99 Character Pass – $20.99 Avenging Army Costume – $5.99 Cosmic Crusaders – $8.39 Mystic Masters Costume – $5.99 World Warriors Costume – $5.99 Stone Seekers Costume – $5.99

MotoGP 17 – $209.99

NBA Live: The One Edition – $7.49

Need for Speed Payback: Deluxe Edition – $39.99

EA Sports NHL 18 – $17.99 Young Stars Edition – $23.99 Young Stars Deluxe – $49.99

R-Type Dimensions – $2.99

Samurai Shodown V Special – $8.99

Skyforge Revenant Collector’s Edition Season Pass – $20.99 Season 3 – $29.99

The Escapists 2 – $15.99

The Sims 4 – $29.99 City Living – $23.99 Vampires – $11.99 Vintage Glamour ‘Stuff’ – $5.99 Bundle – E$29.99 Deluxe Party Edition – $35.99

Tiny Trax – $9.99

Tricky Towers – $4.49

Tumblestone – $7.49

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide – $7.99

White Noise 2 – $7.49

Our recommendation

My personal picks won’t be for everyone, but these three titles I really feel strongly that they deserve a chance. They include: Dragon Age: Inquisition, Sims 4, and Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide. Bear with me.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is the third installment for an iconic franchise from BioWare and though I defintely recommend having played the first two because it really ties everything up, especially with the Trespasser DLC, from the previous two games, it’s not mandatory to understand the game. Though it can be intimidating with how large it is (100% completion requires a lot of free time), and the starting area – the Hinterlands – are hell on earth with out many fetch quests there are, it’s worth it. The closure it offers, the open-ending it leaves for the future of the franchise – how it ties in with the books and comics: it’s an amazing RPG experience for open-world lovers!

When the sky opens up and rains down chaos, the world needs heroes. Become the savior of Thedas in Dragon Age: Inquisition. You are the Inquisitor, tasked with saving the world from itself. But the road ahead is paved with difficult decisions. Thedas is a land of strife. Factions constantly war with each other even as a larger demonic invasion has begun. And you? You and your band of champions are the only ones who can hold it together. It’s your job to lead them… or fall.



And with the Digital Deluxe, you’re granted access to an exclusive armory of weapons, armor and mounts. Sit atop the skull-carved throne with the Flames of the Inquisition Armor, and ride onto the battlefield with mounts like the Bog Unicorn and the Red Hart Halla.



Enthralling, Choice-driven Narrative – You’re not just deciding who to send into which battle in Inquisition, you’re making important decisions that shape the future of Thedas. Each choice carries weight, and your actions can lead to a variety of outcomes. Inquisition is a highly personalized journey, where one wrong move could set in motion a series of events that alter the physical aspects of the world itself, making your Thedas – and your heroes – feel truly unique.



A Massive World to Discover – The world of Thedas has never been bigger or more detailed; it’s wide open, and ripe for exploration. Discover enemy keeps ripe for the taking. Unearth hidden caves filled with lurking creatures. Thedas is vast and dangerous, but uncovering its secrets can spell the difference between victory and defeat.



Intense, Strategic Combat – There’s no wrong way to play Dragon Age: Inquisition… except for the way that gets you killed. Fortunately, the optional strategic view gives you a god’s-eye vantage on battle. Time stops while you plan in this view, but if that’s not your style, you can just barrel ahead, crossbows blazing.

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

Vermintide takes place in and around Ubersreik, a city overrun by Skaven. You will assume the role of one of five heroes, each featuring different play-styles, abilities, gear and personality. Working cooperatively, you must use their individual attributes to survive an apocalyptic invasion from the hordes of relentless rat-men, known as the Skaven. Battles will take place across a range of environments stretching from the top of the Magnus Tower to the bowels of the Under Empire.

Five distinct characters to choose from, each with their own personality, agenda and story to tell. Learning what it means to work together is key to the group's survival.

Each hero has its own unique weapons arsenal to draw from, allowing you to adjust their combat style to fit their gameplay preference. There are hundreds of different weapons, includíng swords, daggers, axes, hammers, bows, guns, magical staves & more

Rewarding teamwork above all else, you are given loot dice at the end of a mission that will reward you and your team mates with a weapon, a hat or a trinket. Completing side objectives means that better loot dice can be added to the roll.

Games Workshop veterans have banded together to write a fantastic new addition to the Warhammer lore, offering a new perspective on the cataclysmic events of The End Times.

The Sims 4

Enjoy the power to create and control people in a virtual world where there are no rules. Express your creativity as you customize your Sims’ distinct appearances and unique personalities. Choose their fashions, select their hairstyles, and give them life aspirations. Effortlessly build your Sims the perfect homes with the all-new room-based Build Mode, choosing your favorite designs and décor. Develop your Sims’ relationships, pursue new careers, and shape the rich and entertaining moments of their lives. Explore beautiful worlds with unique environments and travel to neighborhoods where you can visit venues and meet other interesting Sims. Be powerful and free, have fun, and play with life!



Create Unique Sims Create a variety of unique Sims with distinct appearances, big personalities, and all-new emotions. Sculpt your Sims’ body shape using the powerful new Create A Sim tool then choose their hairstyles, walk-styles, and fashions. Give their lives purpose by selecting their traits and aspirations that give you control over their mind, body, and heart.



Build the Perfect Home Effortlessly build and design homes for your Sims using the new room-based Build Mode. Construct the home of your dreams by designing its layout, choosing its furnishings, and altering the landscape. You can even add a pool or basement!



Explore Vibrant Worlds Travel between worlds, explore unique neighborhoods, and discover interesting venues. Your Sims can visit new communities to expand their social circle, hangout with friends in parks, or find and collect fun new objects.



Play with Life Control the rich and entertaining moments of your Sims’ lives from their relationships to their careers. Your choices shape every aspect of their lives from birth, to being a toddler, and into adulthood. Develop your Sims’ skills and pursue new hobbies.



Add New Experiences The all-new Gallery gives you the power to discover amazing community content to add to your game, or share your own creations with the world. Download, like, and comment on your favorite Sims, complete homes, and fully designed rooms.