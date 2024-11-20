PlayStation Plus Subscriptions Going on Sale for Black Friday

Black Friday is almost here, and for video game fans, there are always a lot of deals to be found. PlayStation is getting in on the action this year, with a number of discounts on games, hardware, and even subscriptions. The company’s deals will begin this week, kicking off on November 22nd. Starting that day, buyers can save up to 30% off on 12-month subscriptions to PlayStation Plus. Those currently subscribed to PlayStation Plus Essential can save 25% on an upgrade to the Extra tier for the rest of their subscription. they’ll also be able to save 30% on an upgrade to Premium/Deluxe. Those deals will be available through December 2nd.

PlayStation Plus is required for playing most PS5 games online. There are some exceptions, most notably free-to-play games like Fortnite and Rocket League. However, anyone wanting to play games like Helldivers 2 will need a subscription. There are different incentives associated with each tier, with Premium offering a lot of extras, including game trials, cloud streaming, a classics catalog, and access to the Sony Pictures catalog. Game Catalog is a feature offered to both Extra and Premium members, offering access to titles like The Last of Us Part 1. Those looking for something a little more basic will probably want to stick to the Essential tier, which offers less incentives but the cheapest price point. Generally, a year for Essential is $79.99, with the Black Friday discount knocking it down to about $55.99.

PlayStation plus black friday ad

On top of PlayStation Plus discounts, Sony’s Black Friday discounts this year will include price cuts on controllers (up to 25% off), PlayStation VR 2 (up to 40% off), and more. PS5 consoles will also be seeing a discount, as will the system’s new Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle, which includes the system as well as some Fortnite cosmetics and 1,000 V-bucks. Sony is keeping full details on these sales quiet until the promotion begins on November 22nd, but we do know that these deals will be available through PlayStation Direct, as well as select retailers. When full details go live, readers will be able to find them on PlayStation’s Black Friday website right here.

Hopefully there will be some nice deals available for PlayStation fans! In addition to all the deals being announced through Sony, there are sure to be a lot of price drops offered for PS5 games through retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Some price drops have already gone into effect, and we should see a lot more over the next week. If there are any games you’ve been waiting to pick up over the last few months, this might be the best opportunity to do so.

