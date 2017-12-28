PlayStation Plus vs. Xbox Games With Gold – Which Free Lineup Is For You?

That tallies are in for and it looks like 2018 is off to a solid start for console gamers. Every month both PlayStation and Xbox users are treated to free games as an extra perk for their online membership. Now that we know what the opening titles are for the new year, it’s a good chance to stack the two to see which platform could potentially suit your particular gaming needs.

Where PlayStation tends to be more generated towards single-player games and the JRPG genre, Xbox leans more towards the online/shooter crowd. Both consoles offer a little bit of everything, and both provide fantastic gaming experiences. That being said, let’s look at the free games line-up for the start of 2018:

PlayStation Plus – January 2018

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4)

Starblood Arena (PSVR)

Sacred 3 (PS3)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (PS3)

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (Vita, PS4)

Uncanny Valley (PS Vita, PS4)

Xbox Games With Gold – January 2018

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III (Xbox One)

Zombi (Xbox One)

Tomb Raider Underworld (Xbox 360/Xbox One)

Army of Two (Xbox 360/Xbox One)

Though at first glance it does look like the PS4 side has more options, it’s important to note that certain titles are platform limited, such as the Starblood Arena for the PlayStation VR. Both Xbox 360 titles are a part of the backwards compatibility program, which adds a little wiggle room for those with one or the other. Both platforms offer great choices, you can’t go wrong with a solid TellTale game, and anime lovers have a treat waiting for th em in Pycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness.

For those on the Xbox side, Army of Two is a fantastic shooter, while Van Helsing lets you harness your inner vampire hunter rooted in popular lore. No matter where your gaming needs lie, at the end of the day – it’s about your game experience. Happy gaming!