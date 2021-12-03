A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that’s up for debate, but there’s no denying there’s an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.

Oxenfree debuted back in 2016, and as many will remember, it was an early candidate for Game of the Year. Now, later that year games like Overwatch, Inside, and Uncharted 4 were released and many forgot about Oxenfree, but it remains a great and beloved game. And again, it’s now $0.99, which is an absolute steal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island’s cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you’ve unleashed is up to you. YOU determine every aspect of Alex’s story while exploring Edwards Island, uncovering the base’s dark past, and changing the course of your friends’ lives.”

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — including not just the latest on the PS4, but the latest on PS5 — click here or on the links listed right below: