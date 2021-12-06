PlayStation Now December 2021 Games Revealed

A new month is upon us, which means new games are coming to PlayStation Now! Starting on Tuesday, December 7th, subscribers will be able to play Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, John Wick Hex, and Spitlings. GTA III: The Definitive Edition will be available through January 31st. This is the same version that was released as part of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition. Since the definitive edition was just made available last month, GTA fans that haven’t checked out the compilation yet might be happy for the opportunity.

PlayStation’s Tweet announcing this batch of games can be found embedded below.

Unfortunately, fans seem a bit unimpressed with this month’s offerings. Part of that stems from the fact that GTA Trilogy received mostly negative reception from players following its release. The compilation clearly did not meet the level of quality that fans have come to expect from Rockstar, so subscribers are finding it hard to get excited about one of those games coming to PlayStation Now. While Rockstar is working to fix the issues surrounding these games, fans have pointed out that the problems are unlikely to be resolved before GTA III: Definiteive Edition is removed from the service. Some are also questioning why Sony would keep the game as part of this month’s offerings, knowing how poorly received the remaster has been.

Last week, reports began to surface that PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now will be combined into a new service in 2022 codenamed “Spartacus.” The new service will apparently have multiple tiers, and the goal is to offer something that can compete with Xbox Game Pass. That reporting has not yet been confirmed by Sony, but it’s already resulting in fans hoping to see more robust offerings in the future. PlayStation’s Twitter account and the PlayStation Blog have both been inundated for requests for official information, but fans will just have to take what they can get, for the time being!

