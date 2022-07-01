PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing Big Free Game From Earlier in the Year

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers are losing a couple of games this year, including one of the most notable free PS Plus games given out to subscribers so far this year. Back before the launch of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra last month, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 were only treated to free PS4 and PS5 games every month. And if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential tier subscriber, which is to say, if you haven't upgraded to Extra or Premium, you still get this offer every month and nothing more. To this end, if you were a subscriber back in March chances are you downloaded Shadow Warrior 3 when it was made free through the subscription service. If you did, it's yours to keep. If you didn't, and you only have access to it through the premium tiers of the subscription service, well the bad news is you're about to lose it.

According to the PlayStation Store, it's leaving the library of the premium tiers on July 5 and will be followed by Syberia on July 19. Once gone, there's no guarantee either game will ever return. There's nothing written in stone saying these games can't return, but if it's anything like Game Pass, most games never return and those that do usually don't return for a long time.

As for the game itself, Shadow Warrior 3 debuted back on March 1, 2022 via developer Flying Wild Hog and publisher Devolver Digital, garnering mixed reviews in the process. How well the game sold, we don't know, but it was notably made available to PlayStation Plus subscribers upon release, making it one of the subscription service's biggest day-one games of all time, behind only a few titles like Fall Guys and Rocket League.

"Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison," reads an official blurb about the game. "Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm."

