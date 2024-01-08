PS Plus Users Love New Free Game: "This Is Probably the Best Addition in a Very Long Time"

PlayStation Plus users over on Reddit have heaped praise on a recent free game that was added to the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries and is currently free to play right now. The game in question is called Tinykin, which one subscriber says is the best addition to PS Plus Extra in a very long time.

"This is probably the best addition to the Extra catalogue in a very long time," reads the post in question about the game. "It carries the spirit of old-school 3D platformers from early 00s."

In the comments, every other user of the PS Plus Reddit page echoes this sentiment, with many noting it's a fun game to get the Platinum Trophy for as well. "Yeah a hidden gem in the catalogue for sure, loved my time with this," reads one of these comments.

If you are unfamiliar with the game, it was released in 2022 by developer Splashteam and publisher tinyBuild. Upon release it garnered Metacritic scores as high as 87. Meanwhile, over on Steam, it boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating thanks to 98 percent of 1,190 user reviews recommending the game.

"Milo arrives on Earth to find that he's way too small, everybody's gone and a day hasn't passed since 1991," reads an official blurb about the game. Team up with the mysterious tinykin and use their unique powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions and a lot more! Find a way home through a sprawling ant-sized metropolis, and unravel Earth's biggest mystery!"

How long the game is going to be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, remains to be seen. This information has not been disclosed by the developer nor PlayStation. That said, if you decide to check out the game after reading all of these recommendations, you will be treated to a game that is anywhere from six to nine hours long, depending on your skill level and playing style.

