PS Plus Subscribers Warned to Check Out “Must Play” Game Before It Disappears

PlayStation Plus subscribers are being urged by fellow PS Plus users to check out a “must play” game before it’s gone from the subscription service. The free PS Plus game in question is specifically available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, but won’t be come December 17. And once the game leaves PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, there is no guarantee it will ever return. In fact, it probably won’t.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On December 17, 17 PS5 and PS4 games are departing the subscription service: Dead Island: Definitive Edition, Dead Island: Riptide – Definitive Edition, Evil Genius 2: World Domination, GigaBash, Grime, Judgment, Mega Man 11, Mega Man: Legacy Collection, Mega Man: Legacy Collection 2, Metal: Hellsinger, Moonscars, Prodeus, Soulstice, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Tinykin, and Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York.

There are a few notable games here, and some bonafide classics as well, but over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page one game in particular is being advertised as must play between now and December 17. And that game is a game that has flown under the radar of many.

More specifically, PlayStation Plus subscribers are being urged by their fellow subscribers to check out Tinykin before it leaves PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium on December 17.

“TinyKin is a game you must play before it leaves the catalogue next month,” reads the post in question. “One of the best platformers I’ve played in the last few years. It’s a love letter to all the collectahon games we grew up playing in the PS1 and PS2 era.”

Of course, in isolation this random recommendation wouldn’t be that noteworthy, but the popularity of the post suggests it is not an isolated take. Meanwhile, the comments echo the sentiment.

“One of the best games on PS Plus. Everything works in a masterful way. Totally underrated,” reads one of the comments. “This game is so damn good. Agree with OP, give it a go before it leaves,” reads another fan comment. “Won’t take more than an afternoon session or two to get through. Even the story has some gravity that I didn’t expect.”

For those interested in checking out Tinykin while it is free to download via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, should expect about six to ten hours from the game. The bottom of this range represents a mainline playthrough while the high end of the range represents a completionist playthrough.

“Catch hundreds of tinykin and use their unique powers to bring Milo back to his home planet and back to normal size,” reads an official elevator pitch of the free PS Plus game.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, all of the latest PS Plus deals — click here.