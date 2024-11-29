New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is the Best of 2024

A new PlayStation Plus game set to be available for free for PS4 and PS5 users is arguably the best PlayStation Plus free game of 2024. And unlike some PS Plus free games, this one is available to all PS Plus subscribers. Whether PS4 and PS5 users have a subscription to PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, or PS Plus Premium the offer is accessible.

When looking at the best PlayStation Plus free games of 2024 games like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Dead Space, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Borderlands 3, Streets of Rage 4, Doki Doki Literature Club, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Little Nightmares II, and Ghostunner II all have a case as the single best PlayStation Plus free game of the year. However, one of December’s free games set to become available on December 3 may have the strongest case.

More specifically, on December 3, Aliens: Dark Descent, Temtem, and It Takes Two will be all be available to download for free for a month with PlayStation Plus. The highlight here is obviously It Takes Two.

For those unfamiliar with it, It Takes Two was released by EA and Hazelight Studios, the latter who also gave the world A Way Out in 2018. Upon release, the co-op action-adventure game earned an 89 on Metacritic and won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021. Meanwhile, to date, it has sold over 20 million copies.

“Embark on the craziest journey of your life in It Takes Two, a genre-bending platform adventure created purely for co-op,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass and work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges. Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Together, trapped in a fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship.”

Those that download It Takes Two for free via PlayStation Plus should know that it is only free to keep if an active PS Plus subscription is maintained. Without an active PS Plus subscription, access to the game vanishes until the subscription is renewed.

