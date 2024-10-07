Controversial PS Plus Game Leaves Players Shocked: "It Was a Crazy Experience"

A new, free PlayStation Plus game, with a controversial past has left many PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 shocked. Video games rarely find themselves at the center of controversy anymore. There was a time where both violent video games, and video games with sexual content, would cause quite the stir, attracting attention from concerned parents, the mainstream media, and even the government. This doesn't really happen anymore, not in the United States at least, but it did happen with one particular 2017 release.

Back in 2017, many gamers would have been busy with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Horizon Zero Dawn, PUBG, Super Mario Odyssey, and the other games that headlined the year. What also came out that year though was Doki Doki Literature Club. At first, the visual novel game flew under the radar before blowing up and going viral.

We won't get into why this happened, and why it was engulfed in controversy, as that would indirectly spoil the game. What can be said, is that not all is what it seems with the game. And many are finding this out because the game is free with all tiers of PlayStation Plus -- this means PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, an PS Plus Premium -- for the month of October.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Doki Doki Literature Club. The game has been out for seven years at this point, has been free on Steam the whole time, and had all the aforementioned controversy, yet it seems many PS Plus subscribers had no idea what it is about. This is changing now though.

"Doki Doki is on a whole different level of what the f**k," reads a post over on the PS Plus Reddit page. "Just wanted to say that this game is definitely not what it comes off as being. The level of what the f**k as my title says is out of this world. I don't know if it's a really good game or a fever dream but it's definitely worth checking out."

The popularity of the post, as well as a number of comments, echo the sentiment: "Please please please continue to the end," reads one of these comments. "The payoff is worth it. One of those games that wish I could erase from my memory so I can experience it again.It was a crazy experience. "

Those that decide to check out this game now that it is free via PS Plus, should expect to sink about four to eight hours with it. However, completionists will need closer to 14 hours to see and do everything in the game. Those without PS Plus will need to fork over the usual $14.99 to play the game on PlayStation.