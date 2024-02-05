One of the Best PlayStation Plus Free Games Is Only Available for 24 Hours

One of the best PS5 PlayStation Plus free games is only available to download for free for another 24 hours. Come February 6, the window to download the game for free will shut. The free PS Plus game in question hails from the year 2022, a year that saw the likes of Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Horizon Forbidden West, Vampire Survivors, Gran Turismo 7, Pentiment, Stray, Immortality, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Bayonetta 3, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 3, and Sonic Frontiers all release. A Plague Tale: Requiem, a game that was nominated for Game of the Year that year at The Game Awards, also released. And it is this game that is currently free via PS Plus, but not much longer, alongside Evil West and Nobody Saves the World, both of which also expire tomorrow.

Developed by Asobo Studio and published by Focus Entertainment, A Plague Tale: Requiem more specifically released on October 18, 2022. When it did, it released to an 85 on Metacritic. Within one year, it had been played by more than million gamers across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

For those that don't know, it is the sequel to 2019's A Plague Tale: Innocence, which at time was a surprise, sleeper hit. And if you are going to check out A Plague Tale: Requiem, will want to check out the first game, as their narratives are linked.

"Far across the sea, an island calls...Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces," reads an official blurb about the game. "After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo's curse. But, when Hugo's powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers."

It is important to note that you need an active PS Plus subscription to not only download this game for free, but to keep it in your library. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to it and every other game downloaded for free via PS Plus until you subscribe back up. Once downloaded, you can look forward to a game that is roughly 17 to 20 hours long.

"Even though it's not without some faults, A Plague Tale: Requiem is likely one of the better games I have played this year," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "In a time where story-driven action games are starting to become more sparse, Asobo continues to prove with Requiem that it's very much capable of assisting with carrying the torch within this genre. I'm not sure if we'll see future Plague Tale titles come about in the future, but given the leap that has been seen with Requiem, I'm definitely hoping that this isn't Asobo's final outing in this space."