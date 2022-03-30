PlayStation Plus Free Games for April 2022 Revealed

PlayStation Plus has officially revealed the new free games that will be coming to the subscription service in April 2022. In recent days, a new leak came about that seemed to tell us ahead of time which titles we should expect to see land on PS Plus in the coming month. Now, Sony has verified that this leak was accurate and has detailed the three games in question that will be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners to download starting next week.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 5th, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download Slay the Spire, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Hood: Outlaws & Legends. Per usual, two of these games will be available solely on PS4, while one is available for both PS5 and PS4. In April, Hood: Outlaws & Legends happens to be the PS5 offering of the bunch while SpongeBob and Slay the Spire are those given to PS4 owners.

As always, it’s worth stressing that if you do own a PS5, you’ll be able to play all of these games in question, although Slay the Spire and SpongeBob will only be playable via their PS4 iterations as backward compatible titles. Additionally, Hood: Outlaws & Legends happens to be downloadable for both PlayStation platforms in the month. Typically, this doesn’t happen as one game per month is often exclusive solely to PS5.

Conversely, if you’d like to learn more about the three games that will be coming to PS Plus, keep reading down below to see a trailer and description from each.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

“Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Folk hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches. Two teams of 4 players compete to execute the perfect heist, in medieval environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. With the unique skills and mystical abilities of each character, moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat.”

Slay the Spire

“We fused card games and roguelikes together to make the best single-player deckbuilder we could. Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and Slay the Spire!”

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

“Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!”