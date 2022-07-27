PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Leaked

As is typical these days, the free PlayStation Plus video games for August 2022 have leaked online ahead of an official reveal from PlayStation itself. According to the leak, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers and above will be able to claim Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares for free starting early next month.

More specifically, the three new titles will be available to grab starting August 2nd and run through September 6th, according to the leak from Dealabs user billbil-kun. The leaker has a solid track record of accuracy this year, so there's no reason to doubt these will be officially revealed in the near future. Additionally, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is said to be free for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, as is Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Little Nightmares, however, is said to be specifically for the PlayStation 4.

"Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal," the official description of Little Nightmares, arguably the least known of the three freebies, reads in part. "As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!"

As noted above, assuming the new leak is accurate, August 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games are Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. The official announcement from PlayStation should be coming soon, so there's not long to wait for confirmation. July 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games -- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time for PS4 and PS5, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan for PS4, and Arcadegeddon for PS4 and PS5 -- are currently available and run through August 1st. The new tiered version of PlayStation Plus with PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium is currently available in major regions of the globe where PlayStation Plus is offered, and all of the above games are available to grab for all tiers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation in general right here.

What do you think about the leaked August 2022 freebies for PlayStation Plus? Are you looking forward to picking any of them up for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!