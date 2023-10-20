New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Highest-Rated Games Ever Made

One of the new free PlayStation Plus games is also one of the highest-rated games ever made. Between PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, there are 14 different free games now available. How long these games will be available, we don't know, but we know you need to be subscribed to one of these two tiers of the PlayStation subscription service. These games have not been made available via PS Plus Essential. That said, if you are either a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, you're being treated to some great games this month. The highlight for many is Gotham Knights, while others are looking forward to the new horror games being added before Halloween. That said, those that follow the gaming industry closely will also know that this month's lineup includes one of the highest-rated games of all time.

Not many games rank above the game in question. There are a few, such as Grand Theft Auto IV which boasts a 98 on Metacritic, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which has a 99. But there are only a handful of games with scores of 98 and 99, and none with 100. There aren't many with scores of 97 either, but that's what Disco Elysium boasts, or at least that's what the PC version boasts on Metacritic.

How long it's going to be free via PS Plus for, we don't know, but as of this week, some PS Plus subscribers can download and play Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for free. For those unfamiliar with the game, it's an RPG from 2019 from independent developer ZA/UM.

"Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is the definitive edition of the groundbreaking role playing game," reads an official blurb about the game. "You're a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders, or take bribes. Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being."

For those interested in checking out the RPG via PS Plus, it will take you roughly 20 to 50 hours to beat, depending on your playstyle and how much content you want to see. The low part of this range represents mainlining the game while the top part of the range represents those who want to complete all content.