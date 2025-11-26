PlayStation Plus Is Adding 5 Free Games for December 2025

Sony has announced the lineup of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of December 2025. Currently, November 2025’s freebies on PS Plus remain live and include the likes of Stray, WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. These titles are set to remain available to snag until next week on December 2nd at which point they’ll be cycled out for the new monthly additions. And while we previously didn’t know what this upcoming lineup would include, Sony has now finally divulged that it will contain more games than normal.

Detailed via the PlayStation Blog, it was revealed that a whopping five games will be heading to PlayStation Plus next week. This lineup will include LEGO Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality: Echo of Ada, and Neon White. All of these titles are set to become available beginning on December 2nd and will remain live until January 5th. Each game will be playable on PS5, while Neon White and The Outlast Trials will also work on PS4.

The biggest takeaway from this PS Plus lineup is that it contains far more free games than we’re used to seeing. Typically, Sony tends to only add three free games to PS Plus each month. For subscribers to instead be granted five games in December is quite a surprise and makes the service that much more valuable. As for the reason behind this move, Sony said that it simply wanted to make this next month “a special one” as a way of celebrating the holiday season.

Not only are PS Plus members getting a higher quantity of free games in December 2025, but the quality of each title is also pretty high. LEGO Horizon Adventures is a first-party offering from PlayStation, while Killing Floor 3 is still incredibly new and just launched earlier in the year. Neon White and The Outlast Trials have both been acclaimed in their own right by critics and players alike. Synduality is then likely considered the worst game of the bunch, but it’s still worth checking out since it’ll be available at no cost.

All in all, this might be the best month that PlayStation Plus has seen throughout the entirety of 2025. Hopefully, as we enter 2026, Sony keeps this level of quality up for PS Plus.

