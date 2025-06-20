July 2025 Is Going to Be a Bad Month for RPG Fans on PS Plus

July 2025 is going to be a bad month for RPG fans with a PS Plus subscription; or, more specifically, a PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscription. The good news for PS Plus Essential subscribers is all of the games leaving the subscription service next month are not a concern because they were never available with the standard tier of PS Plus in the first place.

There is no exact date, but around the middle of the month next month, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing the following games: Dying Light 2, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7, Job Simulator, Remnant 2, and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong. Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is not a really a relevant game and Job Simulator won’t hurt too much, but if you are an RPG fan, losing all three of the other games in one go is certainly not great.

The biggest loss here is no doubt Dying Light 2, but Final Fantasy fans won’t enjoy losing Crisis Core. Meanwhile, Remnant isn’t quite a full-blown RPG, but rather an action game with RPG elements, but it is a good game, and one subscribers won’t be happy to see go.

Dying Light 2

“It’s been 20 years since the events of the original game. The virus won, and humanity is slowly dying. You play as Aiden Caldwell, a wandering Pilgrim who delivers goods, brings news, and connects the few remaining survivor settlements in barren lands devastated by the zombie virus. However, your true goal is to find your little sister Mia, who you left behind as a kid to escape Dr. Waltz’s torturous experiments. Haunted by the past, you eventually make the decision to confront it when you learn that Mia may still be alive in Villedor — the last city standing on Earth.”

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7

“Crisis Core — Final Fantasy VII — Reunion follows the story of Zack Fair, a young warrior admired by the boy destined to save the world, trusted by men renowned as heroes of legend, and loved by the girl who holds the fate of the planet in her hands. The tale of Zack’s dreams and honor—the legacy that connects him to Cloud—is revealed in full in this grand saga that has broken the limits of an HD remaster.”

Remnant 2

“Remnant II is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity’s extinction.”

