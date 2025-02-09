PlayStation Giving Out Free PS Plus to Make Up for PSN Outage

Sony has announced that it is giving out free PlayStation Plus extensions as a way of making up for the recent PSN outage. For a period of roughly 24 hours, the PlayStation Network for PS5 and PS4 went down which rendered numerous major services tied to the consoles inaccessible. As the PSN downtime continued, PlayStation users began making it known that they expected to be compensated in some capacity for the trouble. Now, Sony has verified that it will be making up for the annoyance, at least in one small way.

In a new post on social media, PlayStation revealed that it will be handing out five days of PlayStation Plus at no cost. This extension only applies to those who are active PS Plus members, which means that those who aren’t subbed won’t suddenly find themselves enrolled in the subscription platform. While five days of PS Plus isn’t a whole lot, it’s still five times longer than PSN was actually down for, which means that this deal isn’t a bad one at all.

“Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue,” PlayStation wrote on social media. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service.”

While it might seem strange that this compensation from Sony would only apply to existing PS Plus members, these users are the ones that were primarily impacted by PSN going down. Given that PS Plus is a requirement that is needed to play most multiplayer games across PS5 and PS4, anyone who wanted to play a game online while PSN was down was almost certainly subbed to PS Plus in the first place.

Even though Sony is trying to put this whole PSN outage behind itself, many PlayStation users still want to know what exactly happened. To this point, Sony hasn’t said anything about what contributed to the PlayStation Network going down other than it was the result of an “operational issue.” With so little information having come forward, some previously feared that PSN went as a result of a cyberattack, but if nothing else, it seems like those fears can now be quelled.

How do you feel about Sony’s move to extend PS Plus subscriptions by five days? Is this enough to atone for PSN being down across Friday and Saturday, or should Sony have done more? Let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.