PlayStation Apologizes for PSN Outage in New Statement 

After a 24 hour outage, PSN has been officially and fully restored to normal operation on PS4 and PS5. The PSN outage is the second longest the service has been down in PlayStation history. Between February 7 7:00 PM ET and February 8 PM ET, the entirety of PSN was down across not just the United States, but the world. This meant online PS4 and PS5 games did not work at all. It also meant PS4 and PS5 users could not buy or download any new games from the PlayStation Store. Meanwhile, other online functions like cloud saves and messaging were completely inaccessible as well. Nothing worked, whether on PS4, PS5, PS3, PlayStation VR, PlayStation Vita, PS Portal, or any other device that connects to PSN.

Following the historic outage, PlayStation has released a new statement, its second on the situation. And just like the first statement, this new one was released via an official PlayStation Support page on X called Ask PlayStation. Like previously, the comment is very short and does not provide any detail on what went wrong. It does apologize for the inconvenience though.

“PSN has been restored. You should be able to access online features without any problems now,’ reads the brief comment. “Sorry for the inconvenience!”

If PlayStation is going to release details on what happened to cause such a historic PSN outage, it will likely do so in the coming days. That said, in previous outages it has withheld this information. This outage was the biggest since the 2011 infamous PSN hack that took PSN down for 24 days though. In other words, PlayStation may break pattern and provide details on what went wrong. However, so far though it has not done this.

During the infamous 2011 PSN hack PlayStation also notably awarded every PS3 user at the time free games as an apology. This didn’t happen until 14 days in though so those holding their breath for this to happen again are probably going to be holding it to their grave.

Of course, we will update this story as the situation progresses. This includes not just more information about why PSN was down and down for so long, but also any additional statement from more official and front-facing PlayStation and Sony social media channels.

