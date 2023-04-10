PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Loving April 2023's Biggest New Free Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers are raving about what is likely the biggest new free game included in April 2023's lineup. This past week, the latest round of games for PS Plus Essential members went live and included the likes of Tails of Iron and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. And while both of these games have been generally been responded to positively, it's the third title that's being given out in April, Meet Your Maker, that is generating the most buzz.

Out of all three games included in April 2023's PS Plus lineup, Meet Your Maker had the distinction of being the only title to launch directly onto the service the same day as its general release date. Even though this was a somewhat risky and bold decision from developer Behaviour Interactive, it seems to have paid dividends so far as many PS Plus members that have been diving into the game have nothing but good things to say.

Over on the PS5 subreddit, various users have also been sharing their own early impressions of Meet Your Maker. Although some have had some constructive criticism for Behavior Interactive, many have found the combo of first-person action and base building to make for a very unique title. "This gameplay loop has had me hooked for the last few days," said user HockeryMike24 on the subreddit. "It's a simple game to learn and because of the game's design it constantly stays fresh. Especially if you like both building and FPS elements of the game."

"I don't usually like games like this but I've been sucked in after making my first base," user Classic-Author3655 went on to say of their own experience. "It's a great game to pick up for 15 to 20 [minutes] at a time too.

When looking outside of the PlayStation ecosystem, Meet Your Maker is also finding quite a bit of praise from players on other platforms. Taking a glance at Steam, Meet Your Maker currently boasts a "Very Positive" rating after over 1,300 user reviews. Of those reviews, over 1,150 have been deemed positive while merely 240 users have given Meet Your Maker a negative review. No matter where people are playing Meet Your Maker, it seems poised to be a sleeper hit in the first half of 2023.

Have you played Meet Your Maker for yourself since it has come to PS Plus? And if so, are you also as high on the game as many others are? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.