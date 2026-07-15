PlayStation Plus Is Adding 9 More Games Before the End of July 2026

PlayStation Plus is gearing up to add nine more games to the Game Catalog before July 2026 comes to a close. This past month, PlayStation announced that it would be making a new change to PS Plus that would see new games becoming available to those at the Extra and Premium tiers more consistently rather than going live all at once. As a result, this has now led to the first new games on PS Plus for the month of July beginning to roll out starting today.

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From now until the end of July, PS Plus users can expect to see several new games that encompass a variety of different genres. This month’s slate is predominantly headlined by Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Rise of the Ronin, both of which are exclusive to play on PS5. Rise of the Ronin was actually published by PlayStation itself, and happens to be the game that is available immediately on PS Plus. All other games that are joining the service will instead roll out next week on July 21st or the following week on July 28th.

Here’s the full list of new games joining PS Plus in July 2026, along with their release dates and platforms of availability:

PS Plus Game Catalog

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) – July 21st

Rise of the Ronin (PS5) – Available Now

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite (PS5) – July 21st

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind (PS5, PS4) – July 28th

Dying Light (PS4) – July 28th

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (PS5) – July 28th

Snow Bros. Wonderland (PS5) – July 28th

PS Plus Classics

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy (PS5, PS4) – July 21st

Indigo Prophecy (PS5, PS4) – July 21st

Perhaps the most surprising thing about this new lineup of PlayStation Plus games is that Sony is adding two titles to the Classics tier in July. For well over a year at this point, Sony has only brought one new game to the Classics catalog at a time. This has been met with some pushback from PS Plus Premium subscribers, as they’ve argued that Sony hasn’t done a good enough job of bolstering this library for those who are members at the highest tier of the service. For Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy and Indigo Prophecy to be rolling out in the same month shows that Sony has clearly heard these complaints and may look to add more games to the Classics library at a faster rate in the months to come.

As a reminder, the PS Plus Game Catalog is only available to those subscribed to PS Plus Extra and Premium, while the Classics are only up for grabs to Premium members. PS Plus Essential subscribers can still download July 2026’s free games on the platform, however, which include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, For the King 2, and CrossCode.