PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed

Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.

In total, PS Plus subscribers will be able to snag three new games in February 2023 in addition to an expansion for a popular shooter title. The three games in question include OlliOlli World (PS5 and PS4), Evil Dead: The Game (PS5 and PS4), and Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4). As for the expansion, Destiny 2: Beyond Light will also be free to snag on PS Plus in February, which coincides with the upcoming release of Destiny 2: Lightfall.

As for when all of these games will become available to download, Sony has stated that this next group of PS Plus additions will land next week on Tuesday, February 7th. They'll then be up for grabs until the following month on March 6th when is when the next round of PS Plus games will then go live.

If you'd like to learn more about each new game coming to PS Plus this coming month, you can find descriptions for each below.

OlliOlli World

"OlliOlli World is a bold new skateboarding action-platformer that's bursting with personality. Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges and make new friends along the way. Experience the accessibility, depth and player freedom as you dive into the signature flow state gameplay of OlliOlli World. OlliOlli World marks the third entry in the critically-acclaimed OlliOlli series from Roll7, the BAFTA and multi-award-winning independent studio."

Mafia: Definitive Edition

"Rise through the ranks of the mafia during the Prohibition-era of organized crime in America. After an inadvertent brush with the mob, cabdriver Tommy Angelo is reluctantly thrust into the world of organized crime. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri family, the rewards become too big to ignore."

Evil Dead: The Game

"Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action! Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the STARZ original Ash vs Evil Dead television series."

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

"A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid Ship above Europa's frozen frontier and a dark empire has risen beneath. In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself."