PSP Game From 2006 Returning With New Release on PS5 and PS4

A PSP game that launched on the PlayStation handheld in 2006 is officially returning soon on PS5 and PS4 platforms. By all accounts, 2006 was one of the best years that the PSP saw throughout its lifespan. In this year alone, titles like Daxter, Monster Hunter Freedom, Killzone: Liberation, and LocoRoco were released and helped bolster the platform’s software lineup by a substantial margin. Now, one popular title from this year is making a comeback next month that pretty much no one would have expected.

Recently announced by PlayStation, the publisher revealed that it’s bringing back Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection to PS5 and PS4. Originally available in arcades, this expanded version of Tekken 5 would go on to be released for PSP around the globe in 2006. Dark Resurrection ended up receiving stellar reviews, and was seen as one of the best fighting games available on PlayStation Portable. Now, it’s set to make the jump to modern PlayStation hardware next month on March 17th.

Should You Check Out This PSP Game?

Per usual, Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection will be available for “free” to those subscribed to PS Plus Premium, as it will represent the latest “Classic” title added to the Game Catalog for March 2026. For anyone else looking to pick it up, Dark Resurrection will also be available to purchase individually on the PS Store. Pricing details have yet to be provided, but assuming it’s like past PSP games that have been re-released, it should only retail for $9.99.

If you’re interested in checking out Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection for yourself, the game should still hold up pretty well. While it’s likely not as good as the home console release, the PSP version of Dark Resurrection should still be very much playable. Perhaps the only downside is that there are better Tekken games to play on modern hardware, specifically that of Tekken 8 on PS5. Still, if you’re nostalgic for some of the older entries in the Tekken series, it’s great to see Dark Resurrection joining the lineup of previous installments that PlayStation has slowly added to the PS Store over the past few years.

