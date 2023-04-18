PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for April 2023 Available Now

The latest round of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for April 2023 are now available to download. This past week, Sony revealed that 16 titles in total across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 would be arriving on PS Plus soon enough. And while most of these new games all stem from a single publisher, they still make for one of the strongest lineups that we've seen on PlayStation Plus so far in 2023.

All in all, PS Plus Extra members can look to snag 11 games for themselves this month which include the likes of DOOM Eternal, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Riders Republic, The Evil Within, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. The other five games that are available today are qualified as PS Plus Classics, which means they're only available to those with Premium memberships. Four of these five games are tied to Bethesda's DOOM franchise while the final title is then Dishonored: Definitive Edition.

While these new additions to PS Plus Extra and Premium will be available in perpetuity (at least for the time being), this month's PS Plus Essential games will only be live for another two weeks. If you haven't already snagged April's group of new additions, they include Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron. Within the coming week, Sony should reveal what lies in store for May 2023 on PS Plus Essential, while next month's Extra and Premium games will likely be announced a bit further out.

To get a full look at everything coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium this month, you can find the full slate down below.

PS Plus Game Catalog (Available to Extra and Premium Subscribers)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

DOOM Eternal

Riders Republic

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Slay the Spire

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Bassmaster Fishing

Paradise Killer

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

PS Plus Classics (Premium Only)