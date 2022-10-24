PlayStation Plus Subscribers Upset Over Removal of Helpful Feature

PlayStation Plus subscribers have found themselves a bit annoyed in the wake of Sony potentially removing a helpful feature that was previously part of the service. Ever since PS Plus received a massive overhaul earlier in 2022, it has been a bit difficult to keep track of what games are coming and going from the extensive PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries. And while Sony previously provided a way of informing subscribers of when titles would be exiting, it seems that this feature is no longer around.

Spotted by user @PS5Play_ on Twitter, it seems that PS5 and PS4 games on PlayStation Plus no longer specifically mention when they'll be leaving the platform. Previously, when looking at certain game pages on the PlayStation Store for titles that appear on PS Plus, an exit date would be listed prominently on the screen. While PS Plus still contains a "Last Chance to Play" section, when looking at games that appear under this category, there isn't a way to identify when they'll exactly be departing. As such, this forces PS Plus subscribers to have to dig around on the internet for an answer rather than finding it natively on the PS Store.

Previously I could check in advance of games been added to the leaving soon section. As the leave date would display on games.

To see this I would manually click through 700+ games weekly. I did this to make videos to try give people more notice to allow time to compete games pic.twitter.com/Mwp6rRIAFd — PS Play (@PS5Play_) October 19, 2022

At this point in time, it's hard to know what to make of this situation with PS Plus. Broadly speaking, there's no real reason for Sony to have removed this feature from the service since it only aids subscribers when deciding what to play. With this in mind, it seems more likely that this whole situation could be the result of an error that has come about. Assuming that this is true, Sony could be working on a fix and may bring back these removal dates soon. Hopefully, such a fix would come about sooner rather than later, but only time will tell if this ends up happening.

Are you surprised to see that such a simple feature is no longer available to view on PS Plus? And what do you think about the new tiers of the service with PS Plus Premium and Extra?

