New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is a Major Downgrade for Some Players

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers have not received the same free games for the month of January, this month, as everyone else, and in the process have been on the wrong side of a downgrade. Most PS Plus subscribers can currently download the following three free games: A Plague Tale Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World. It's a great offering and the perfect start to 2024 for the subscription service and those subscribed to it. The headline game is A Plague Tale Requiem, but the other two games are also notable. That said, if you are in Japan, you do not have access to one of these two games.

More specifically, subscribers in this part of the world can not download Evil West for free this month, but rather have a different game in its place. That game is fellow 2022 game, Lost Epic, which isn't as popular. And according to Metacritic and Steam user reviews, not as good either.

For those unfamiliar with this game, it was released in 2022 by Oneoreight and Team Earthwars. It is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG that normally costs $17.99, which means it offers a little less value than Evil West as a free download.

"Lost Epic is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG about a war between gods and humanity," reads an official blurb about the game. The player becomes the deity-defying knight, God Slayer, and explores the world known as Sanctum to bring the Pantheon of Six to their knees."

Of course, depending on your tastes this may actually be a good swap, but the metrics of the two games suggest otherwise. Meanwhile, many have criticized the downgrade over on the PS Plus Reddit page. That said, this is somewhat common for subscribers in Japan. It happens at least a few times a year. Why it happens, we don't know.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think this is a downgrade or an upgrade for PlayStation Plus subscribers in Japan? Meanwhile, for more PS Plus coverage and more coverage on all things PlayStation, click here.