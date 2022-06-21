PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Big Change Coming

A new leak associated with PlayStation Plus has seemingly revealed that the service is about to receive a major change from Sony. Within the past month, PS Plus has already seen a number of alterations come about, notably with the addition of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. And while these additional tiers of the subscription platform have prompted a bit of confusion from some subscribers, it looks like Sony is about to make another tweak to PS Plus that could annoy quite a few people.

Discovered by website XGP.pl, Sony seems to be in the process of discontinuing PlayStation Plus membership cards that can be purchased at retail stores. For the longest time, Sony has sold PS Plus not only through the PlayStation Store itself on PS4 and PS5 consoles, but also through physical cards that can be purchased at storefronts. And while Sony hasn't put a stop to these membership cards being sold at various stores just yet, it seems that many retailers such as Walmart and Amazon are starting to phase them out. In place of these PS Plus cards, Sony seems to merely be selling PlayStation gift cards that people can then add to their account to pay for PlayStation Plus if they so choose.

At this point in time, it's uncertain if Sony will end up selling these PS Plus membership cards again but for the various tiers of the service that are now available. Then again, for Sony to sell three different PS Plus cards at storefronts for the Premium, Extra, and Essential versions of the service would surely confuse a number of customers, which makes it seem more likely that these cards might be going away entirely.

Assuming that the physical PS Plus cards are going away entirely at retail stores, the biggest loss here will likely come in regard to sales that were seen from time to time. While Sony itself discounts PS Plus memberships on the PlayStation Store occasionally, many retail shops more frequently marked down these physical cards for PlayStation Plus to values that were a bit lower. As such, it seems like PS Plus could by proxy be more costly now if the only option that will be available to consumers it to subscribe directly through the PlayStation Store.

