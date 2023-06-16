PlayStation Plus Locking Major Feature Behind Premium Tier

PlayStation Plus on PS5 is being upgraded, but only some PS Plus users will have access to the new feature. Last year, right around this time, Sony evolved and upgraded PlayStation Plus by releasing two additional tiers of the subscription service. They changed the name of the pre-existing -- and at the time, the current -- version of the subscription from PlayStation Plus to PS Plus Essential. It then took PS Plus Essential and combined it with PlayStation Now, creating PS Plus Extra. And then it added a third tier, PS Plus Premium, which was PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. This version of the subscription service is also now being increasingly bolstered with exclusive features. To this end, PS5 cloud streaming is coming to PS Plus, but only to PS Plus Premium subscribers.

According to Sony, clouding for "supported PS5 games" is currently being tested. This list of games includes PS5 titles in the PS Plus catalog and Game Trials. It also includes "supported" digital PS5 titles you may own. Currently, there is no final list. And there's no release date. That said, when it launches you will be able to play supported games via cloud game streaming directly from your PS5 console. As Sony notes, this means more than just playing games via cloud. It also means jumping into games before they finish downloading on your console.

Not only is there no word of when this will release, but there's no word of when we will hear more. All Sony notes is to "stay tuned." This, combined with Sony being open about the feature being in testing, suggests it's somewhat imminent, but for now, this is just speculation. That said, once we know more, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you excited about this new feature, PS Plus Premium subscribers? If you're not a PS Plus Premium subscriber, will this push you towards becoming one?

