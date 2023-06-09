PlayStation Plus subscribers have a new freebie they can check out, but there's a problem with it. We are about halfway through 2023 and there have already been several major releases. Between the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Street Fighter 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dead Space, Resident Evil 4, and Hi-Fi Rush, gamers have been treated well so far this year. The biggest of all these releases so far has been Hogwarts Legacy, the new Harry Potter game. If you're a diehard Harry Potter fan, you probably have already checked it out. If you haven't though, you can now via PlayStation Plus, or at least you can check out a slither of it.

The 2023 hit is the new PlayStation Plus trial, but it's shorter than previous trials. More specifically, PlayStation Plus subscribers have 45 minutes to check out the 30-60 hour game. That's obviously only a tiny slither of the game, but the real problem is that you'll be lucky to get out of the tutorial and actually see the Hogwarts castle with this minuscule amount of time on the clock. As you may know, the game has a fairly lengthy tutorial that takes place away from Hogwarts and its surrounding area.

As you would expect, PlayStation Plus subscribers -- or at least the ones over on Reddit -- ren't impressed with this offer, not because of the game's quality, but because 45 minutes isn't enough time to dip a toe hair in, let alone a whole toe.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great-looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."

PlayStation Plus is available via PS4 and PS5 in three different forms, and three different prices. These three forms are PlayStation Plsu Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Premium. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things PlayStation, click here.